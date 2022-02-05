BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As cold temperatures settle in the Rio Grande Valley through the weekend, one homeless shelter is seeing an increase of people in need of shelter but with the increase comes a shortage of certain supplies.

With the chilly weather setting, the Director for the Ozanam Center, Victor Maldonado, in Brownsville says the people coming in are picking up.

Maldonado says, “we could hold up to 200 individuals, and right now we’re at about 75 percent.” He adds, “it doesn’t matter if they’re homeless locally, it doesn’t matter if they’re individuals from up north running away from the cold weather or migrants who have arrived to the Brownsville area.”

He also says that the shelter prefers everyone to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but won’t turn anyone away who seeks shelter.

“For those who haven’t been vaccinated or who are not able to get a covid test we will just put them in an isolation unit.” Maldonado adds, “until the caseworker is able to get the vaccine or the test for those individuals.”

While the center is able to supply meals, Maldonado says there are other items they need.

“In food we do not have shortage, but we do have shortage in the clothing we provide. We’re in dire need of clothes, heavy jackets, pants, socks, underwear, personal hygiene kits,” said Maldonado.

Although the center has received some vaccinations, he says the center is still in need of extra donations as more people are expected to seek shelter.

If you would like to donate items to the Ozanam Center you can head to 656 North Minnesota avenue in Brownsville or call 956-831-6331. The center is open on a daily basis.