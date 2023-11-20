BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 14th annual Brownsville Holiday Village is back and ready for the upcoming holiday season.

The holiday village will open its doors at 6 p.m. on Monday at Dean Porter Park, located across the street from Gladys Porter Zoo.

The holiday lights will be turned on at 7 p.m. and will remain on until the park closes. This year, event organizers will be giving out free buñuelos to the first 1000 people attending opening night.

The holiday village will feature its popular 34-foot tall cottages of historical parts of Brownsville, cultural and whimsical buildings, including Village Bank, Cocoa Cafe, Immaculate Conception Cathedral and many more.

Every weekend, Santa will be at the village to take photos with visitors at the gazebo located inside the park.

Additionally, 10 local food vendors will be located in various parts of the park for those looking for a quick and delicious snack.

The Brownsville Holiday Village is free and open to the public. The village will be open through New Year’s Day.