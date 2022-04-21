BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce held their second annual Brownsville State of the City: Crossroads Edition.

The in-person event was put on hold for the last two years due to COVID-19, but the chamber’s President and CEO, Esmeralda Villarreal said it was good to be back.

“There’s nothing that’s stopping the city of Brownsville from being the largest and fastest-growing city in South Texas, but it also takes leadership and a vision, and we have what we need,” said Villarreal.

The Brownsville Chamber’s event was sold out, but it was still available to view online through a live stream.

“In 2019 we announced many initiatives that I believed would change Brownsville’s trajectory, forever,” said Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez.

Mendez highlighted the city’s initiatives including job creation through the DHR hospital, which will be the city’s third hospital.

“They made the investment, they believed in Brownsville, they see what’s happening, they wanted to be a part of it and thankfully they’re here. They’re going to create 300 jobs and they’re going to invest about 40 million dollars into their hospital,” he said.

He said aside from job creation and healthcare opportunities, quality of life projects are a focus in the city.

“Quality of life for us has always been important. We’ve seen a lot of momentum here recently because a lot of the projects that were planned for several years are coming to fruition,” said Mendez.

One of the projects is the Cannery Public Market which is an indoor farmers market and shared kitchen space.

Among growing industries, he also highlighted the importance and impact the space industry is having in the city.

“I’m meeting with space companies every couple of weeks. There’s a lot of really good interest,” he said.

Mendez explained that SpaceX employs over 1,600 people and 71% of the employees are from the valley. He added that the number continues to grow.

He also shared that broadband access is one of his top priorities and said after two years of being ranked as one of the least communities in the United States, a solution is on its way.

“We partnered with a couple of entities that are going to be doing what is called the last mile fiber. The city is investing in the middle mile fiber network. It’s going to be about a two-year project, but with that, we’re going to have the availability for every household in Brownsville to be connected at a reasonable price,” said Mendez.

Mendez said the city is the strongest it has ever been and was thankful to address the community.

“The city is growing. There are a lot of great things happening. It’s fun for me to be able to tell everybody about it,” he said.