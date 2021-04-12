COVID INFO COVID INFO

Brownsville highlights 2020 accomplishments on its website

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The City of Brownsville announced a recent update to BTXFuture.com.

The update highlights the city’s big accomplishments in 2020.

The city said despite a challenging year, they reached several planned milestones while staying true to its mainstay of effective governance, economic development, infrastructure, public safety, planning, zoning, and development, and quality of life.

According to the city’s news release, some of the interactive online report’s highlights include:

  • Completing the Brownsville South Padre Island (BRO) International Airport Terminal to better serve the region’s travel needs.
  • Responding proactively to the COVID-19 pandemic through rapid innovations (ex. testing sites), active communications (ex. BTXCares), and community collaborations (ex. United Against Hunger)
  • Encouraging professional development among our public servants, which led to 93 employees graduating from the inaugural Professional Development Program with UTRGV and Effective Motivational Leadership.
  • Adopting a Unified Development Code and zoning to simplify the permit process for builders and developers.
  • Starting construction to implement the City’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan as scheduled.

BTXFuture.com first launched in 2019 to serve as a year-in-review report to underscore the city’s accomplishments.

