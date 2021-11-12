Brownsville high school on lockdown due to medical situation

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local high school was placed on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon.

James Pace Early College High School in Brownsville was placed on lockdown in response to a medical situation, according to BISD spokesperson Jason Moody.

The lockdown began at 3:45 p.m. and lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Brownsville EMS responded to the incident, and the individual was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center.

School staff was able to confirm that the lockdown has been lifted.

The condition of the student is unknown.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.