Brownsville health center experiences data breach, patient data accessed

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — A health center in Brownsville is alerting patients that the facility that a former subcontractor suffered a data incident which left thousands of people’s information accessed.

According to a release, the Brownsville Community Health Center (BCHC) was informed by CaptureRx, a former subcontractor with the center, that a data incident occurred on April 7.

The incident led to 4,256 patients served by BCHC having their information accessed without authorization.

Patients’ names, birthdates, and prescription information were accessed during the incident. The release notes that Social Security numbers, addresses, and any other information were not accessed during the incident.

The center submitted a report to the federal government and the State of Texas about the incident.

BCHC is working to inform all patients about the incident.

Anyone who receives a call about the incident can redial the number for more information.