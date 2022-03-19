Editor’s Note: Interviews with Gloria Perez and a customer were translated from Spanish to English.

Earlier this month the iconic Rutledge Burger stand on east Washington Street in Brownsville completed 100 years of serving the community its famous hamburgers

Current owner Gloria Perez said she is proud to carry the legacy of serving the same burgers, from the same grill in the same restaurant for a century.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured: Gloria Perez owner of the Rutledge Hamburger stand

Perez said she became restaurant owner by chance.

“One day I came to eat hamburgers with my kids when they were really young, and my daughter left her coloring book here,” said Perez.

Perez said that the wife of then Don Martin Rutledge offered a job to her when she returned for the book.

“I just came back to get my daughter’s coloring book because she wanted it and she asked me if I wanted to work here and I said yes,” said Perez.

Perez said that she started working at the Rutledge in 1984, and after about 10 years, became the owner in 1995.

“For many people it’s very important because people come and say ‘my grandpa used to bring me here, my grandma, my parents when I was little used to bring me here’ and for me, it means a lot—I feel very good,” said Perez.

The menu, like the grill, has all stayed the same over the past 100 years–hamburgers, chips, and a drink.

One customer said that is the reason they keep coming back.

“Me and my wife come here one, for the traditions of the hamburgers and two, because we love the flavor of them, the product, the quality is very good,” said one customer. “They haven’t changed my whole life, we’ve been coming here for the past 40 years to eat the hamburgers.”

With the city of Brownsville continuing to grow, the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation said that preserving legacy businesses like the Rutledge is critical to the city’s culture.

“The Rutledge and really any legacy business in Brownsville needs to be supported. Brownsville is growing and changing as is the Rio Grande Valley, but it’s our culture and our history that really makes us unique,” said Nathan Burkhart, director of business development, Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation. “So, we want to ensure that these businesses are preserved, kept here in our community so that they can thrive and survive.”

Perez said many have tried to buy the Rutledge from her, but she has plans to pass it down within her family.

“Because for me this is a part of my life—it’s very important,” said Perez. “You can put all the hamburgers you want everywhere, but I am sure that my hamburgers are unique! Say no to copycats!”