Brownsville: Free mobile COVID-19 testing schedule

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Brownsville in partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services will provide free mobile COVID-19 testing to the community.

4th stimulus check? CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

“There are no requirements for testing. Participants must not eat, drink, and use mouthwash or tobacco within 30 minutes of their testing appointment,” was stated in a press release.

From March 22 to March 26, the testing site will be located at:

–Brownsville Sports Park —> 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

–El Centro Cultural at Cameron Park—> 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

–Harlingen Sports Complex —> 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

From March 27 to March 28, the testing site will be located at:

–Brownsville Sports Park —> 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

—Harlingen Sports Complex —-> 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Residents can register at www.btxcares.com or by texting DOCSTX to 41411. Participants will receive the results within 72 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a medical provider.