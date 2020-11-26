Brownsville food truck park hopes to inspire community with RGV legends mural

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — A food truck park owner is looking for muralists to paint a 390-foot wall of the RGV’s best athletes and musicians.

Christian Zanca, owner of the Broken Sprocket Food Truck Park in Brownsville, says he wants to inspire the next generation of RGV residents with his endeavors.

“I wanted to celebrate our history, celebrate those who have come before, and inspire the next generation, and I thought the best way to do that is give them something they can see,” said Zanca.

For Zanca, sports and music have always been in his life, and he wants share that passion to uplift the community.

“One of the two most unifying thing in the world is sports and music,” said Zanca.

His grandfather, Bobby Morrow, the 1956 three-time Olympic sprint gold-medalist and Harlingen native, is one of his biggest inspirations to give back.

“My grandmother and grandfather got to walk the berlin wall with Martin Luther King which is insane,” said Zanca. “There’s absolutely no benefit to you if you’re not giving back to your community, and like that is the main goal of the broken sprocket.”

Zanca says this is the 390-foot wall he wants to paint–one side musicians the other athletes—with one of those faces being his late grandfather who’s from San Benito and passed this year.

“And it really inspired me, so to be able to do something maybe not quite on that scale, but at least helps inspired that next generation of athletes and musicians,” said Zanca.

Zanca says he is looking for muralists and taking suggestions for athletes and musicians to paint, you can find where to send suggestions to his Facebook page below:

https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1850117612876&type=3