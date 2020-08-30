Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Brownsville flea market reopens, health guidelines enforced

Local News

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE — After being closed for five months, the 77 Flea Market is back open for business.

Brownsville flea market officials say they have worked closely with the city’s health department to ensure a safe opening.

“Today is Saturday the first-day opening, and we are really working with them hand in hand so that the reopening is done in a safe way,” said Dr. Arturo Rodriguez, Public Health and Wellness Director for the City of Brownsville. “We are looking at masks, hand-washing, sanitation, social distancing, those measures that we’ve known to reduce the incidents of COVID-19 in Brownsville.”

There are more than a dozen different inspectors doing regular checks, licenses, and expiration inspections. Additionally, officials are ensuring patrons are following mask requirements and social distancing guidelines.

Officials closed the flea market to the public in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flea market is open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday