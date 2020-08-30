Brownsville flea market reopens, health guidelines enforced

BROWNSVILLE — After being closed for five months, the 77 Flea Market is back open for business.

Brownsville flea market officials say they have worked closely with the city’s health department to ensure a safe opening.

“Today is Saturday the first-day opening, and we are really working with them hand in hand so that the reopening is done in a safe way,” said Dr. Arturo Rodriguez, Public Health and Wellness Director for the City of Brownsville. “We are looking at masks, hand-washing, sanitation, social distancing, those measures that we’ve known to reduce the incidents of COVID-19 in Brownsville.”



There are more than a dozen different inspectors doing regular checks, licenses, and expiration inspections. Additionally, officials are ensuring patrons are following mask requirements and social distancing guidelines.

Officials closed the flea market to the public in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flea market is open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.