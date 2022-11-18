BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Music and dancing aficionados will converge upon the Brownsville Flamenco Festival on Friday and Saturday.

The festival is a two-day event that begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Texas Southmost College’s SET-B Science Engineering & Technology Building-Lectural Hall, 80 Fort Brown St. Single tickets are available at the door.

The Flamenco Festival is hosted by the Brownsville Society of Performing Arts and will continue Saturday.

The festival will feature José Valle “Chuscales”, a Flamenco composers and guitarists and Jesús Muñoz, an innovative Flamenco company leader and artistic director originally from the Rio Grande Valley. He will perform Friday.

The Jesus Munoz Flamenco Company will perform Saturday.