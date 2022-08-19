Brownsville fire trucks are parked near a warehouse fire Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. By Randy Reyna

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department is at the scene of a warehouse fire near Padre Island Highway and Cheer Street.

The warehouse is said to contain palettes and hand sanitizers. According to Brownsville PD spokesperson Martin Sandoval, the fire extended to the grass nearby the building.

No injuries have been reported, police said. The grass fire is said to be under control, while the warehouse fire is still ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.