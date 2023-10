BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is hosting a Fire Prevention Expo.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brownsville Sports Park, located at 1000 Sports Park Blvd.

Scheduled events will include pony rides, hands-on CPR demos, fire truck viewing, door prizes, firework displays and food vendors.

For more information contact the Fire Marshall’s Office at (956) 548-6075.