BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire Department on the scene of a landfill fire that is about 75 to 100 feet big, officials say.

Brownsville Fire Chief tells ValleyCentral, there is about four to five units at a landfill fire in Ruben M Torres Boulevard.

Public works is also at the scene assisting firefighters with heavy equipment.

The fire is contained at the moment however firefighters will be at the scene for several hours, Brownsville Fire Chief added.

Fire officials said, there is no danger and are currently working on putting the fire out.