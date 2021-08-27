Brownsville Fire Department and EMS host CPR, first aid training

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department and EMS will host a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and first aid training in efforts to educate the community on these skills.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon said the training will be a hands-only CPR class and first aid training.

He said the event has been held before, but due to the pandemic, it was placed on hold.

The event is open to the public at no cost and will be held at the Brownsville Events Center, Saturday, August 28, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Chief Sheldon explained that the skills taught at the training are vital for the community to know.

“It almost doubles the survivability rate with early initiation of CPR and early activation of 9-1-1″ Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon, Brownsville Fire Department

He said in addition to CPR training, first aid training including “stop the bleed” will be provided.

The training is not certification training but will teach visitors how to find a pulse and start the CPR process, according to Chief Sheldon.

The training will also include food and prizes while supplies last, for those in attendance.

Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Jaime Gomez, M.D., said cardiac arrest is the most common cause of death in the country, and knowing how to conduct CPR can help in the event a person is in need of assistance.

He said many people in the Rio Grande Valley suffer from health issues such as diabities and high blood pressure and that could lead to cardiac arrest.

“This is a preventable disease if you go to your doctor and get screened. The most common cause of cardiac arrest would be coronary artery disease. When you have your cardiac arrest, if you do, your chances of survival are going to be greater if your community is educated,” said Dr. Gomez.

Dr. Gomez explained that with today’s technology, cardiac arrest can be detected and prevented.

He shared, that in his professional experience, he has seen patients survive cardiac arrest because someone skilled with CPR was close by to help.

“This movement to teach people CPR is an act of service and love for your neighbor.” Dr. Jaime Gomez, M.D., Internventional Cardiologist

For more information on the CPR and first aid training, visit the City of Brownsville or Brownsville Fire Department’s Facebook page.