BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Christmas is a time for family, friends and gatherings and by now, everyone has their plans in place for the weekend. Chances are people already have their Christmas tree up. Here’s what you need to know to enjoy the holiday in a safe and prepared way.

City of Brownsville Fire Chief Jarett Sheldon walked our viewers through a few safety tips we need to keep in mind.

Sheldon said with the run around of the holiday season it can be easy to forget the basics of fire safety.

When picking a Christmas tree Sheldon recommends choosing a fresh tree and to water it regularly to avoid dryness.

“If they are drying out be very cautious because those are the ones that do cause house fires,” he said.

He said when it comes to trees, the National Fire Prevention Association says one in 16 Christmas tree fires are started by candles.

When it comes to lights the fire chief said it is important to follow directions based on the lights that you choose. If you see any damage on your string of lights, it is time to throw those out.

If you have pets, be sure to prevent your animals from getting in the tree and to not chew on lights.

Sheldon also gave some basic fire tips such as installing smoke alarms in your home or apartment.

