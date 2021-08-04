Brownsville Farmers Market inviting vendors under 18 to sell this weekend

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – In celebration of National Farmers Market Brownsville Farmers Market is inviting artisans and entrepreneurs under the age of 18 to set up shop this weekend.

Normally farmer’s market requirements only allow homemade and fresh produce to be sold, however, this weekend, the Brownsville farmer’s market is allowing vendors under 18 to sell their products with no restrictions.

Brownsville Farmers Market Manager, Thania Ugalde says this gives children who would normally not be accepted at the market an opportunity to sell for the weekend.

We have a lot of vendors who started off at our markets and have gone off to open up their own shop,” said Ugalde.

Those wanting to sell should send a message to the Brownsville Farmers Market Facebook page or Instagram.

Vendors must bring their own tents, some tables will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Ugalde says they have 10-15 spots still available as of Wednesday afternoon. This will only be for the farmer’s market on August 7. The market is located at Linear Park in Brownsville.