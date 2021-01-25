Brownsville executives to host virtual job fair

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Job hunting can be stressful especially with many losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

Two executives in Brownsville were inspired to start a virtual career fair known as “Let’s Get to Work Brownsville Job Fair,” as a positive way to give back to the community.

Spherion owner Sol Melton says recruiting new employees has been challenging.

“The circumstances of 2020 obviously was another inspiration for this, you know everything went remote everything went Zoom and recruiting became very very challenging, very challenging, and because it’s interesting you know our teams have struggled to try to find candidates,” said Melton.

Melton hopes their virtual career fair will open doors for the Rio Grande Valley community.

Spherion manager Angie Loredo expressed there is a list of open virtual jobs.

To prepare, they say it is time to dust off your resume.

“We have machine operators, packers, forklift drivers, customer service for call centers, we also have case managers, and I want to say that most of our clerical or customer service job opportunities are going to be work from home, so it is very important that you have a resume,” she said.

According to Loredo, feedback will be given to those who have a resume that does not perfectly match the requirements for a job listing.

The company expressed their excitement to have make a positive impact for many.

For those interested in registering or want to know more about the virtual career fair it is encouraged to visit Spherion‘s website. The fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27.