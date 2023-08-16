BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Electrical issues are causing a Brownsville elementary school to go without air conditioning.

Technicians have been working to fix the problem as fast as possible, but in the meantime, school officials are finding ways to keep students and staff cool.

“We have a fan system inside throughout the school, whether it’s in the classrooms, in the hallway, in the cafeteria, in the library, and that’s how we’re maintaining the building, you know, cool and for the kids and the staff can still remain inside the building,” Rene Gutierrez, Superintendent for Brownsville Independent School District said.

Gutierrez says the electrical complications are causing wires to burn and the AC system to shut down.

“This electrical problem that we have is beyond our control. And our technicians are doing the best they can to fix this problem right away. But it’s not because the system is old, or it’s nice to be replaced. Contrary to that, it’s a fairly new chiller system that we have,” Gutierrez said.

Meanwhile, the school’s gymnasium, which has a separate AC system, is being used to keep students cool.

Staff and students are taking turns using the gym.

“We’re trying to keep it here at Ortiz for the kids and the staff. We’re also looking at perhaps leasing portable units,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez says if the issue takes longer to fix, administrators are looking into renting portable cooling units to keep the students cool during this heat.