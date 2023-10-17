BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — United States Customs and Border Protection officers seized $927,038 worth of methamphetamine.

On Saturday CBP officers inspected a 2019 Dodge at the Gateway International Bridge, according to a release from CBP.

During the secondary inspection, officers found 93 packages hidden within the vehicle. The packages were removed and weighed a total of 100 pounds.

CBP officers arrested the 19-year-old Dodge driver from Brownsville and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations.