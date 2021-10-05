Brownsville drainage projects in place to help future flooding occurrences

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After another round of heavy rains and subsequent flooding, the city of Brownsville wants to reassure residents there are improvement plans in place to help minimize future occurrences.

While there are several projects to help improve the quality of living in Brownsville, one of the biggest investments is going towards drainage improvements.

The Flood Infrastructure Fund Program (FIF) provides loans and grants for flood control, mitigation and drainage projects.

Brownsville currently has about $15 million in grant applications. The FIF program was passed by the legislature and approved by voters through a constitutional amendment.

City officials told ValleyCentral the goal is to complete all drainage projects by the end of the year.

According to residents like Jose Maldonado whenever it rains the community is impacted the hardest and every time it floods, he is unable to work.

He said everyone is tired of the flooding and believes unfinished construction played a huge role in what happened over the weekend.

“Some streets are prepared and others aren’t because they are still fixing them; the water pours all of a sudden and doesn’t let us work for about 3 to 4 days.”

In the meantime, on Tuesday, the Food Bank RGV is holding two emergency food distributions. One at the Brownsville Events Center and at the Commissioner Precinct 1 warehouse. Both distributions begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until supplies last.

People are encouraged to report any damage directly to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Currently, Brownsville is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to asses all flood damage.