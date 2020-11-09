Brownsville doctor among experts on Biden’s COVID-19 task force

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—A Brownsville native was one of several prominent doctors named for President Elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force.

Dr. Robert Rodriguez is one of the 13 experts named. Rodriguez, who grew up in Brownsville, is now a professor of emergency medicine at the University of California-San Francisco.

Dr. Rodriguez graduated from Harvard Medical School, according to the transition team.

Dr. Rodriguez visited the city of Brownsville to hep fight the surge of COVID-19 patients in the Rio Grande Valley.

Rodriguez has helped lead research into the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of frontline medical providers.

Biden’s transition team announced the group of the advisory on Monday.

