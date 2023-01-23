BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville said Marcelo Eureste will join the diocese as superintendent of Catholic schools April 17.

Eureste was born and raised in Edinburg and has more than 20 years of educational experience, the diocese said Monday.

He has served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. He also served for 10 years in the Archdiocese of San Antonio, and most recently five years in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Eureste earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and a master’s degree in counseling from Webster University. He also holds a master’s degree in Catholic School Leadership from St. Mary’s University, where he earned a spot on the Education Department’s Wall of Fame in 2015, according to the diocese news release.

Bishop Daniel Flores expressed his gratitude to the incoming superintendent of Catholic Schools.

“I am deeply grateful that [Eureste] is returning to the Rio Grande Valley to become our next superintendent of Catholic schools,” Flores said. “He is uniquely prepared to help us not only strengthen our Catholic schools but also to help us expand the availability of a Catholic school education for our families and young people.”

Eureste takes over for Sister Cynthia Mello as she will be leaving her role as superintendent after nine years.

The diocese encompasses the four counties of the Rio Grande Valley and has 11 schools with a total enrollment of 2,008.