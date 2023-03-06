BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating multiple suspects in a theft case.

Brownsville PD

On Friday, the unidentified suspects were captured taking patio furniture at the 500 block of East Saint Charles Street on a home ring camera.

One man was seen wearing a red shirt, tan cap, shorts and sandals at the scene. The other was seen wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, and white Crocs at the scene of the crime.

Brownsville PD

Detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of these subjects.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of these subjects is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.