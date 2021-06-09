Brownsville dealership to host pet adoption event

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO)—Charlie Clark Nissan in Brownsville announced it will host an adoption event Saturday, June 12.
The local dealership will work with rescuers from the Brownsville Animal Defense (B.A.D).
The event is free and family-friendly, according to the dealership.
The event will include pups of all ages and breeds who are ready to find their forever home, including Pete, a chihuahua mix named for the late Cameron County Commissioner Pete Benavides.
The dealership says Saturday’s event includes four chihuahua siblings with a story.
The chihuahuas were dumped in a ditch on April 14, near Pedro “Pete” Benavides Park in Brownsville.
Brownsville Animal Defense (B.A.D.) receives urgent calls and messages on a daily basis, according to the dealership.
For more information about BAD and the Adoption/Donation Drive event, click here.