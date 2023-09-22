BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC23 spoke with Dr. Rose Gowen about this year’s Cyclobia event.

Gowen said the City of Brownsville got the inspiration from Latin American countries who practice a similar custom of getting their people out into the streets to play.

Brownsville began the tradition in 2014.

“We’ve had the most Cyclobias than any city in the state of Texas,” Gowen said.

She said residents can participate by walking, jogging, cycling or rollerblading.

Cyclobia is set to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. today.