Brownsville crime sees over 30 percent decline in 2020, with exception of murder

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Crime is on the decline in Brownsville according to the police department’s 2020 annual report. Index crimes reported dropped 37% last year, which the police department says is due to a combination of community partnerships and officer’s dedication.

Murder is the one offense that did go up. Last year seven occurred, up from zero in 2019. However, the department says they were not connected and this type of crime can greatly vary each year.

2020 Brownsville P.D. Crime Report

The crime report also includes rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and thefts, which have all decreased anywhere from three to 20% each year since 2015.

Brownsville P.D. was able to launch a mobile app in 2020, making it easier for citizens to access their services, and another upgrade they made was the transitioning to the National Incident-Based Reporting System from the Uniform Crime Report Program.

“It allows the department to provide additional info in reference to circumstances and context for crimes like location, time of day and whether the incident was cleared,” said Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer Melissa Gonzalez. “Those clearance rates are very important as well.”

To help further prevent crime in your community, Officer Gonzalez says the best thing is to report any knowledge or suspicion of illegal activity to Brownsville Crime Stoppers by the number you see on your screen, that’s 956-546-8477.