BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people suspected of stealing car batteries, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, deputies responded to a call on Browne Road in Brownsville. A man reported he had video surveillance of a theft on his neighbor’s property.

Surveillance provided to deputies showed a man holding two car batteries and putting them inside his vehicle, authorities said. A woman was also seen standing by the vehicle, identified as a Jeep Liberty, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim said his property is gated and noticed nine car batteries he had on top of an old washer machine were gone.

The day the victim noticed the car batteries missing, matched the day of the video surveillance provided, authorities said.

Investigators confirmed the property was gated and determined the suspect, identified as Mario Rodriguez, had to jump a fence and walk about 20 feet to where the batteries were located, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, a woman matching the characteristics of the video surveillance identified herself as Gloria Ortiz, the spouse of Mario Rodriguez, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ortiz confessed it was her husband carrying the batteries and Rodriguez also confessed he had stolen the car batteries of the property on Browne Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ortiz and Rodriguez were arrested and charged with theft, a class B misdemeanor.