Brownsville continues to cite restaurants that violate safety orders

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville restaurants may be cooperating when it comes to capacity limits, but authorities say they are lacking the most important rules.

“Most of our citations deal with other violations of the orders like distancing measurements, facial coverings,” said Mayor Trey Mendez.

According to the Mayor, police are citing at least two different restaurants daily.

“The City of Brownsville is enforcing all measures in our latest order. Part of that includes a 25 percent occupancy limit for restaurants, gyms, and bowling alleys. We do believe it is enforceable and we have been enforcing it,” said Mendez.

Mendez said the city’s occupancy limit is 25 percent less than the county’s because Brownsville is considered one of the most vulnerable cities in the state.

“We’ve had the benefit of having some well known experts in infectious disease and looking at the data and statistics we needed to get control of the virus without shutting the place down.”

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño applauds restaurants for following orders.

“A lot of this is being done on the honor system,” he said.

Mendez said the city intends to continue strict enforcement.

“I think the judge may be referring to a county wide order. But the Brownsville orders will be enforced by Brownsville,” said the mayor.

He believes this is the best option to keep businesses open and people safe.

Officials say restaurants are adapting and can continue offering curbside service when they have reached their capacity.