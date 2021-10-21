Brownsville city commission selects city attorney

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday the city of Brownsville selected Victor Flores as its city attorney.

According to the city’s news release, the selection came by way of the City Commission.

Flores succeeded Rene de Coss, who was appointed as Presiding Judge of Brownsville’s Municipal Court in August 2021.

On Flores’ appointment, Mayor Trey Mendez said, “It has been a privilege to work with Victor over the past several months. He has excelled in his role as interim city attorney, displaying the necessary skill set to be our top legal advisor. After a diligent search process, Victor was the unanimous selection of the search committee. I am certainly looking forward to continuing our work together for the citizens of our great community.”

Flores served the city as Interim City Attorney since August 2021.

His educational accomplishments include a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and a Juris Doctorate from Western Michigan University College Law School.