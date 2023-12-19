BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is getting new equipment meant to help first responders on the field.

The Brownsville City Commission approved the purchase of two air compressors earlier this month, on Dec. 12.

The two new air compressors being purchased will help cut the time it takes to fill firefighters’ air tanks in half. Deputy Fire Chief Rick Najera says the current compressors they are using are 15 years old.

“They’ve been in operation for a while. And these are turn key, meaning when we get them from the vendor, they’re going to install them, they’ll hook them up to the stations,” Najera said.

Najera says there has been an uptick in fires and every second counts when battling the flames. He said this is why it is crucial to have the necessary equipment to allow the firefighters to do their job.

“These are for stage 10 horsepower, 6000 PSI, compressors. And what that basically means is, we’re able to compress a lot more air quicker,” Najera said.

The new compressors are top of the line, with technology to help keep them safe in the midst of an emergency.

“They do come equipped with seal monitoring. So, you know, for firefighter safety and things like that. They also come equipped with a silencer inside the cabinet so that we’re not able to we don’t have to wear hearing protection when we’re filling up cylinders,” Najera said.

The two new compressors will be located in two fire houses in the city, and were carefully chosen to help first responders.

Najera said the tanks will cost the city $128,000, which will also cover the installation of the equipment.

“Personal Protective Equipment is very important. And this is just another piece of the puzzle that that we’re able to get for our firefighters and make sure they’re operating in a safe environment in a safe way,” Najera said.

Najera says the department is also looking into purchasing more equipment in the future and a new fire engine with a ladder.