BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Museum Of Brownsville has announced it’s eight, one week summer camp programs.
The camps start on June 12 and will continue until Aug. 4. Registration is now available for $140 per week, per child.
Time slots available for ages 3 to 5 are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and ages 6 to 8 are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Parents can register their children at cmofbrownsville.org/events-page/summmer-camp/.
The scheduled camps are the following:
- Week 1: June 12 to June 16, Super Mario Bros & Friends
- Week 2: June 19 to June 23, Imagination Station
- Week 3: June 26 to June 30, Jurassic Quest
- Week 4: July 3 to July 07, Lego Builders Club
- Week 5: July 10 to July 14, Justice League
- Week 6: July 17 to July 21, Young Wizard’s Academy
- Week 7: July 24 to July 28, Aquatastic Adventures
- Week 8: July 31 to Aug. 4, Messy Art Projects
For more information, call the museum at (956) 548-9300.