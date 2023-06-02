Painting with watercolors is fun anywhere, but there is something special about being out in nature and connecting with what’s around you.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Museum Of Brownsville has announced it’s eight, one week summer camp programs.

The camps start on June 12 and will continue until Aug. 4. Registration is now available for $140 per week, per child.

Time slots available for ages 3 to 5 are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and ages 6 to 8 are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parents can register their children at cmofbrownsville.org/events-page/summmer-camp/.

The scheduled camps are the following:

Week 1: June 12 to June 16, Super Mario Bros & Friends

Week 2: June 19 to June 23, Imagination Station

Week 3: June 26 to June 30, Jurassic Quest

Week 4: July 3 to July 07, Lego Builders Club

Week 5: July 10 to July 14, Justice League

Week 6: July 17 to July 21, Young Wizard’s Academy

Week 7: July 24 to July 28, Aquatastic Adventures

Week 8: July 31 to Aug. 4, Messy Art Projects

For more information, call the museum at (956) 548-9300.