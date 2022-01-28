BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce held their Friday with the City: City Manager’s Annual Update today which highlighted the city’s accomplishments from last year and updates for 2022.

“Overall, the purpose of the update is to keep our community educated on the many positive things that are happening and how we faired,” said Brownsville city manager, Noel Bernal.

Bernal highlighted the financial status of the city and said their fund balance of $52.1 million dollars is the largest in Brownsville’s recorded history.

“We have the best fund balance or rainy-day fund we’ve ever had, and we had some major companies choose Brownsville,” he said.

Main Event and Paragon VTOL Aerospace were mentioned as some major companies making Brownsville their new home.

Bernal explained future investments and projects set to help throughout the community.

“We’re replacing a 50-year-old pump structure that pumps half of the water into the city, but we’re enhancing that by adding additional detention,” he said.

He said the transit system was highly utilized throughout the course of the pandemic and the city recognized its importance and need for improvements.

“We are enhancing our physical infrastructure by adding the third substation. Plus, we are increasing the percentage of stops that will now have shelters that will protect the community from the elements. We know that they need the system, but we’re trying to enhance the way the system is provided to them,” explained Bernal.

Esmeralda Villarreal, president, and CEO of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce said the annual city manager’s update is not only for the business community but for all Brownsville residents.

“Our responsibility is to create these types of platforms and by doing so we allow the constituents and the business community to submit questions beforehand to be able to address their concerns,” said Villarreal.

Participants were also able to ask the city manager questions at the event during a Q & A session.

Villarreal explained the resiliency of the business community and the city of Brownsville.

“Even through an ongoing pandemic, we’ve really grown, and we continue to thrive and with that, the only way that we can accomplish this is through collaboration. Brownsville is open for business, has been open for business, and the future of Brownsville is bright,” she said.