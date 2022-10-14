Brownsville resident Mario Solis walks his dog, Snow White, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, on the West Rail Trail in Brownsville. (Ryan Henry/ValleyCentral)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system.

City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville.

The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been nearing completion for months, and already, the trail has become a part of area residents’ daily routines.

Map of the West Rail Trail. Courtesy: Cameron County

“I walk every morning with my Snow White,” said Mario Solis, who walked the trail Friday morning with his dog. “I walk an hour and a half, so I’m very happy to see they’re doing a good job with this trail, or walking trail, they call it. I hope they keep it clean. It looks nice.”

Efforts to transform the West Rail Trail into a hike-and-bike trail began years ago as a grassroots movement to urge officials to maintain the trail as a nature walk. Residents opposed development of the miles of former Union Pacific railway property as a roadway, and rallied for its use as a hike-and-bike trail instead.

The 6.6-mile trail begins in the city’s southside at Palm Boulevard and continues north through Alton Gloor Boulevard and ending at Railroad Street near I-69 East (Interstate 77/Expressway 83) in Olmito.

The transformation from abandoned railway to a pedestrian trail was accomplished through a partnership of the city, Cameron County, Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority and Texas Department of Transportation.