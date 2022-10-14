BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system.
City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville.
The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been nearing completion for months, and already, the trail has become a part of area residents’ daily routines.
“I walk every morning with my Snow White,” said Mario Solis, who walked the trail Friday morning with his dog. “I walk an hour and a half, so I’m very happy to see they’re doing a good job with this trail, or walking trail, they call it. I hope they keep it clean. It looks nice.”
Efforts to transform the West Rail Trail into a hike-and-bike trail began years ago as a grassroots movement to urge officials to maintain the trail as a nature walk. Residents opposed development of the miles of former Union Pacific railway property as a roadway, and rallied for its use as a hike-and-bike trail instead.
The 6.6-mile trail begins in the city’s southside at Palm Boulevard and continues north through Alton Gloor Boulevard and ending at Railroad Street near I-69 East (Interstate 77/Expressway 83) in Olmito.
The transformation from abandoned railway to a pedestrian trail was accomplished through a partnership of the city, Cameron County, Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority and Texas Department of Transportation.