$749K worth of narcotics seized at Veterans International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Customs and Border Protection officers found $749,825 narcotics in two incidents at the Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first seizure took place on Tuesday, August 3 at the Veterans International Bridge. A Brownsville man, 21, attempted to cross the bridge and was referred for further inspection after a primary inspection.

The secondary search revealed 27 packages hidden within the 2015 Ford the man was driving. Officials removed the packages, a total of 29.36 pounds of methamphetamine (street value of $587,305.)

CBP used a non-intrusive imaging system (NII) and a canine unit to make the discovery.

The second seizure was made on Wednesday, August 4 at the Valley International Bridge. A man, 31, from Brownsville attempted to drive across the bridge but was taken to a secondary inspection after a primary search.

Using an NII and canine officials discovered nine packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages, containing a total of 21.07 pounds of cocaine (street value of $162,520.)

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicles, arrested the travelers, and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.