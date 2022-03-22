BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted narcotics in three separate enforcement actions.

On Thursday, March 17, officers referred a 25-year-old man for a secondary inspection attempting to enter the United States at the Veterans International Bridge. With the use of a non-intrusive imaging system (NII) CBP officers discovered 10 packages hidden within the vehicle of the Harlingen resident.

Authorities removed the packages which contained a total of 26.32 pounds of cocaine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics for the seizure is estimated to be $202,980.

On Saturday, officers discovered 26.94 pounds of cocaine within a vehicle at the Gateway International Bridge. A 22-year-old Brownsville resident attempted to cross the bridge when she was referred to a secondary inspection. With the assistance of a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 10 packages of cocaine hidden within the 2012 Nissan.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is approximately $207,740.

Lastly, authorities discovered an additional 10 packages of cocaine at the Gateway International Bridge on Tuesday. A 23-year-old woman attempted to enter the U.S. when she was referred to a secondary inspection. With the assistance of a canine, 22.661 pounds of cocaine were discovered within the Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico residents vehicle.

The estimated street value of the narcotics for the seizure is estimated to be $176,420.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the travelers and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

