Brownsville CBP seizes $268K in cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge discovered thousands of dollars in cocaine.

A woman, 23, from Brownsville attempted to drive across the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge on Wednesday, September 1. The woman’s vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection after officers conducted an initial search.

During the secondary search officials discovered five packages of cocaine hidden within the vehicle with the assistance of canine units. CBP officers removed the packages, containing a total of 11.22 pounds of cocaine. A street value of $86,530.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old man attempted to cross the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge. The Brownsville native was referred to a secondary examination after a primary search.

With the use of a non-intrusive imaging system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered 10 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers seized the packages, containing 25.92 pounds of cocaine. A street value of $199,920.

CBP officers are doing an outstanding job day in and day out in securing our borders and their dedication and hard work has paid off with the interception of these dangerous narcotics. Port Director, Tater Ortiz, at the Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicles, both individuals were taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

