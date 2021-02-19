Brownsville cafe extends hours to provide warmth, electricity for those in need

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A local cafe is extending its hours to provide customers an escape from the cold, as many remain without power in the RGV.

Angelita’s Casa de Café, in Brownsville, has been fortunate to maintain its power throughout the winter weather outages, but understand that hasn’t been the case for many.

The restaurant is approaching its three-year anniversary.

Co-Owner Martin Leal said making it through the pandemic has been rough, but the community’s support has helped them get by.

Not okay with just watching his community suffer, he kept their doors open into the late hours of the night to help those without a warm shelter and electricity.

“This is where we live,” he said. “These are our neighbors; these are our friends; these are the people we see at the grocery store and say hi to…These are the people we interact and went to school with. So, as long as we can provide a service for them, we’re here. We’re not going to turn anyone away.”

Leal says they can safely fit 30 people, but if they do begin to exceed capacity, they will send those dropping by off with a hot drink to help them warm up.

Since Monday, customers have been flocking to the shop to stay warm, have a meal and charge their devices.

As one of a handful of businesses that have not lost power, people are coming from South Padre Island, Olmito and other neighboring areas.

“Because of the power outage that hit Boca Chica, there were no restaurants open,” he said. “Also, the thing is the lines were outrageous where they were. But they were able to come in and they got some rest, got some heated up, they charged their devices so it was good. That’s the story they kept hearing over and over again. People were looking for a place to warm up.”

Leal added they will keep the extended hours for as long as necessary as their way to give back for all the support they’ve received from the community to weather the pandemic.

Though a temporary outage affected some of their food supply, he says they are working fast to replenish stock but still have plenty of coffee to go around.