Brownsville business dodges effects of supply shortage, here’s how

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While parts of the country deal with supply chain shortages, a local business got a head start and is fully stocked for the holiday season.

“Try the local shops before shopping big shops,” said Sadie Cermeno from El Toro Sporting Goods downtown Brownsville.

El Toro shop owner Francisco Cermeno is ahead of the game.

He started booking and buying his Christmas inventory months in advance.

“We make future orders, 3 or 4 or 6 months before,” said Cermeno.

Because of the backlog at California ports, many big department stores and online retailers are scrambling to fill orders ahead of the holidays.

However not at this shop.

Their prices may also be better because they understand the communities budget.

“We have the prices directly from the company,” said Cermeno. “And on future orders, we have a discount, 5% or 8%”.

Francisco’s daughter, Sadie, runs their online store.

“I’m always on it, I’m on it at home reading their messages,” said Cermeno. “So I never sleep…It makes it easy for them, I’m thinking about the customer.”

Cermeno says it costs less to operate in downtown Brownsville than at malls.