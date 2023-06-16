BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral first shared the story about Dog House Pub and Grill being accused of not paying their employees, last month.

Three weeks later the establishment continues facing backlash as more employees claim they have not been paid.

“Maybe they don’t realize that they are not just robbing us as musicians but our families as well because you know, we got to put food on the table, and we got to bring that money to our wives and kids,” Raul de la Garza, the leader of the rock band Taxi said.

De la Garza said their last performance at Dog House was in December 2022.

“The manager back then she would say ‘Yeah, I already talked to Ralph, I already talked to Ralph,’ and that went on for months, and we never got paid,” de la Garza said.

He said he kept in contact with management but never heard from heard from Rafael Pizaña , who employees say owns Dog House Pub and Grill.

Last month ValleyCentral spoke with Pizaña on the phone after Tisha Turner, a former resident DJ at Dog House, called us for help.

“Won’t come out of hiding and tell me a response or an answer or a payment, payment plan, nothing,” Turner said.

Since that story aired, Dog House has been closed with all signs removed and the place being emptied out.

Turner said she has yet to receive any payment or contact from Pizaña.

Turner is working on pursuing legal action but while seeking help she learned about a warrant for Pizaña’s arrest.

ValleyCentral contacted the Brownsville Police Department for confirmation.

“Yes, Mr. Pizana does have a local warrant in what we call, here in Brownsville. Once he is arrested, if he is arrested within 100 miles of Brownsville. He will have to come and face that class A theft,” Investigator Martin Sandoval with Brownsville police said.

Sandoval explained that the warrant for Pizañas arrest is for issuing a check of over two thousand dollars for plumbing services at Dog House that bounced.

“Several tries have been done to call him and tell him that if he pays that then everything will be good, but unfortunately that didn’t work and that is why there is a warrant out for him because it is an actual theft by deception,” Sandoval said.

In an off-camera phone call to Pizaña, he said he was unaware of who Raul de la Garza was and added that he stands by his previous statement about Turner, saying that she walked out on the job, claims that Turner denies.

On the phone call, Pizaña said Dog House is currently closed but did not confirm if it was permanently closed, then he ended the call.

“I don’t wish them bad I just wish them they get what they deserve for acting the way they are,” de la Garza said.

“We’re going to get somewhere because we are making some noise. So, tell your story, don’t be scared. This guy…he ain’t it. We’re going to win. Trust me,” Turner said.