Brownsville brush pickup to be back on track after this week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — On Tuesday, the contractor responsible for picking up brush and bulk trash in Brownsville gave an update to city commissioners on how their pickup efforts are coming along.

A representative from Republic Services explained to the city commission why the company had fallen behind on service past the mid-June deadline previously set.

“I understand that people were frustrated, I understand that things were heated up, but please understand that the volume we’re seeing is worse than a hurricane,” said Omar Rodriguez, Republic Services.

Republic Service was supposed to be back on schedule by the second week of June, but that did not happen. They extended until June 19 and the representative said they should meet that new deadline and said “our intention is to go back to normal and stay there.”

In their contract with the city of Brownsville, Republic Services is supposed to pick up 10 cubic yards of brush and bulk monthly.

Rodriguez said that crews were working 65 hours a week to catch up and get back on schedule.

“And keeping them safe and the public safe, that is priority. And so we’re trying to do all these things all at the same time. Unfortunately, weather didn’t always cooperate with us during these times where we were trying to get caught up,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez suggested that part of the problem with brush seeming to sit out for longer than usual was the fault of residents bringing more brush out too soon.

“If I pass through an area, clean it up, and they set out again, we’ve done our part to clean that area up. It’s going to be out there for another month, so I think caution should be taken on how often they’re going to put it out,” he said.

Rodriguez said Republic Services will do its part to make sure the brush that has been there for too long is picked up.

Rodriguez added the company has not discussed if people who did not have their brush picked up for two months would receive a credit for the missed pickup.