BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville will temporarily stop traffic in honor of the 9/11 attack victims.

According to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the 21st anniversary remembrance ceremony will occur at 7 a.m. on Sept. 11. Traffic is expected to resume at 8 a.m.

CBP is advising the public to make any necessary arrangements prior 6:45 a.m. if they are planning to drive at the Veterans International Bridge.

To avoid traffic and bridge delays, CBP advises the public to take alternative routes such as Los Indios International Bridge.

The public can monitor border wait times by visiting https://bwt.cbp.gov.