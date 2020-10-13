Brownsville begins initiative to help residents with internet issues

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The city Brownsville is collecting information from its residents in an effort to close the digital gap.

City officials say they are gathering feedback on the services being provided and what connectivity issues resident may be experiencing.

“It gives us a good idea about what is out there. If you have good internet access, are you happy with your internet access, are you not happy, what are the issues,” said Ramiro Gonzalez, Director of Community Affairs for Brownsville.

Gonzalez adds the survey will help with future decision the city makes and what they focus on.