BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The owner of a local bar was arrested for allegedly selling alcohol after hours, according to police.

Noemi De La Cruz, identified herself as the owner of Centenario Disco Rodeo, where she was arrested for selling alcoholic beverages after hours, a class a misdemeanor, police said.

When officers arrested De La Cruz at the bar, they found an expired Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission permit.

The permit had expired in March of 2022, according to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer.