BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The fire that torched a Brownsville bar last week was intentionally set, according to the fire marshal investigating the case.

Fire Marshal Daniel Villarreal told ValleyCentral on Wednesday the fire “definitely was arson. We have video on it.”

A security video showed four men starting the Oct. 5 fire at Ibissa Lounge Bar, at the 3100 block of Pablo Kisel Boulevard in Brownsville, according to Villarreal, who described the video to ValleyCentral.

“Four individuals go inside, they break inside, they pour gasoline, and then they light it up,” Villarreal said.

The fire was reported at about 3:52 a.m. Oct. 5 and the building suffered smoke damage, officials said last week. That day, police said the fire was being investigated as a “possible arson.”

The fire marshal is leading the investigation, and the case remains under investigation.