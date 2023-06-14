BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Las Ramblas At Market Square made it all the way to the top five for a James Beard Award, and they couldn’t be more grateful for the public’s support.

“I met my business partners, Michael and Fabian Limas, and they said they want to open a one-of-a-kind cocktail bar in the entire United States and so I was like, well, it’s gonna be kind of hard. But, you know, I’m up for the challenge,” Cocktail director and junior partner Christopher Galicia said.

Galicia is the cocktail director and junior partner at Las Ramblas Lounge At Market Square in downtown Brownsville. The popular lounge was nominated and made it to the semi-finals by being among the top five’s bars in the U.S.

They specialize in craft cocktails and have been open since May 2019.

The James Beard Awards are the Oscars of food and bars, as Galicia described them. The organization highlights America’s food culture through great food and drinks. Being nominated is one thing, but reaching the top five finalists is an amazing honor for anyone in the Culinary world.

“I’m getting messages from friends of mine. And so it was just insane. I was like, you’re kidding. Like, you’re messing with me, right? And so I go on, I look and I on the actual James Beard, like Instagram, and sure enough, amongst 20 other bars, there’s Las Ramblas Brownsville, Texas, like most the smallest market, out of all of those that were there, right,” said Galicia.

While they didn’t bring the medal home, they could not be more proud and thankful for how far they got. And, of course, there is always next year.

“There has been an uptick in business and uptick in people sort of taking a look at what we’re doing here locally, you know, taking a look taking an interest and like, hey, well, you know, they’re getting the nod for that. So what, what, what’s going on over there, and so we’re, you know, trying to continue doing what we’re doing, but doing it better,” Galicia said.

Las Ramblas was one of eight Texas bars and restaurants nominated for this year’s awards. None of them won national awards.