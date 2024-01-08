BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville baker is advancing to the quarter finals of the Greatest Baker Competition, presented by, the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro.

Angela Castro, the owner and baker of vegan bakery Vegangela.tx, is in 3rd place in the virtual competition.

Courtesy of: Angela Castro

Castro said she started her vegan journey in 2017 and noticed there were limited dessert vegan options. She added she began baking vegan desserts, started growing from there and her business was born.

Castro came across an ad for the Greatest Baker Competition on Instagram and signed up. She said she is very excited and thankful for the support from her family, customers and community.

Supporters can vote by visiting www.greatestbaker.com/2023/angela-castro.

The winner will receive $10,000 for their business and share work in the Bake from Scratch Magazine.