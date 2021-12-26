Brownsville: Authorities investigating fire at nightclub

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are currently investigating a fire that started at the Dos Hermanos Rodeo Night Club that started late Sunday night.

According to authorities, a call was received about a fire at a local nightclub at around 9:00 pm.

When the Brownsville fire and police departments arrived at the scene the nightclub was fully engulfed in flames.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, authorities say.

Authorities say fire crews are still working to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.