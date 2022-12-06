BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is hosting a free pet vaccination service to support Rio Grande Valley pets and their health later this week.

The event will also bring awareness to Brownsville’s attempt to break the world record on most pledges received for a pet-vaccination campaign in 24 hours.

Pet owners and pet lovers can sign the pledge online starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 through 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to a Facebook post by the City of Brownsville.

There will also be a in-person pledge drive during the free pet clinic at 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. Families can bring their furry friends to the event for vaccination and micro-chipping services from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brownsville Sports Park, at 100 Sports Park Blvd.

The clinic will provide up to 2,500 vaccines and about 5,000 microchips on a first-come, first-serve bases.

The free vaccinations that will be provided during the event will include parvovirus, distemper, and rabies. Free microchipping services will be provided as well. For situations where a pet wanders off, the digital tag helps pets get returned to their owners.

“We have many pet lovers in the Rio Grande Valley, and our goal is to support them with resources and information,” said Mia Navedo Williams, speaking for Best Friends Animal Society.

Both cats and dogs are welcome to the clinic as long as they are leashed or in a kennel, the release states.

The event is held by the City of Brownsville, Best Friends Animal Society, 24 Pet, Petco Love, Operation Kindness and Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center.

The link to sign the pledge can be found on the City of Brownsville Facebook page or BTXGuinnessRecord.evenbrite.com.