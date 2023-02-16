BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville native artist Gabriel Trevino will be unveiling a mural at the Sunrise Mall on Friday.

Trevino has been a part of the growth in the art community in Brownsville for over 20 years, producing solo art shows and murals in Brownsville, Port Isabel and San Antonio.

The mural artist says he found his footing for art while studying in college under the guidance of renowned Chicano artist, Carlos Gomez.

“Carlos Gomez’s guidance really opened my eyes to really being true to the roots of where I’m from, and for our own area so that we have our own artistical voice,” Trevino said.

Trevino’s creative outlook highlights border artist describes his art style as a fusion of two cultures, combining elements of Mexico and the United States.

“We use a lot of the visual art with classical Mexican culture with classical art like Mayan art in our own American pop art,” Trevino said. “So I feel that is a fusion of both classical Mexican and American modern contemporary pop.”

The U.S.-Mexico border artist told ValleyCentral the outlook of his upcoming mural unveiling is a different experience from solo art shows and gallery exhibitions that he has participated in.

“The mall is a community space. When you put art in a museum, only those that are interested in museums are going to see it. When you put art in a community space that’s shared by everyone, everyone is really going to have access to see it,” Trevino said.

During the unveiling, Trevino will talk about the inspiration behind the mural and shoppers will have the opportunity to take photos with him.

“The mural is a symbolic gesture of hope, love, and empowering the soul so that we may rise above all odds,” Trevino said.

The art installation will be unveiled near the Luby’s entrance of Sunrise Mall at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb.17.